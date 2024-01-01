Jealousy Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

"Cookies Gelato 41 x Sherbert

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
