Jealousy Mintz Live Rosin Cartridge Hybrid .5g Cartridge

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

T. Mintz x Jealousy

.5g Cartridge

A no-fuss way to send your senses soaring. Meticulously crafted from fresh-frozen flower without using solvents, our Live Rosin cartridge is a potent work of undiluted beauty.

About this strain

Jealousy Mintz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jealousy and Kush Mints. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Jealousy Mintz has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Jealousy Mintz is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jealousy Mintz effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jealousy Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Jealousy Mintz features flavors like grape, citrus, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Jealousy Mintz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Jealousy Mintz is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for treating yourself to a sweet and creamy smoke that coats the mouth and soothes the body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jealousy Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
