Jenny Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
163 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
