Rare Dankness #2 x Amnesia Haze

1g

Named in memory of the late cannabis activist Jenny Monson, this perfectly balanced hybrid was first bred for a foundation that helped support Monson’s children. Jenny Kush combines elevating and mentally stimulating effects with a subtle relaxation, allowing it to be enjoyed all throughout the day. A fresh, sharp aroma announces the fruity and herbal notes that define this sought-after strain.

Our intricate process reveals a depth of flavor and effects that are true to the original plant. Slightly firmer than budder, dab the luxe “batter” texture for fully elated bliss.

