Rare Dankness #2 x Amnesia Haze

—

7g

—

Named in memory of the late cannabis activist Jenny Monson, this perfectly balanced hybrid was first bred for a foundation that helped support Monson’s children. Jenny Kush combines elevating and mentally stimulating effects with a subtle relaxation, allowing it to be enjoyed all throughout the day. A fresh, sharp aroma announces the fruity and herbal notes that define this sought-after strain.

—

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

read more