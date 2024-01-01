Grape Pie x Thin Mint GSC

.5g Cartridge

Notes of chocolate and mint pervade this euphoric, cerebral strain that provides a mental lift while gently relaxing the body. Effective at relieving headaches, pain, and stress, Lava Cake is both subtle and unforgettable, leading it to explode in popularity in recent years. Indica dominates this hybrid of Grape Pie and Thin Mint Cookies, resulting in a combination of flavors and effects that’s nothing short of exquisite.

Experience the awe of our signature Full Spectrum Hash Oil in our equally extraordinary vape cartridge. Enjoy a rush of robust flavor and true-to-strain effects with discretion and ease.

