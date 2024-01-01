"Grape Pie x Thin Mint GSC

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

Notes of chocolate and mint pervade this euphoric, cerebral strain that provides a mental lift while gently relaxing the body. Effective at relieving headaches, pain, and stress, Lava Cake is both subtle and unforgettable, leading it to explode in popularity in recent years. Indica dominates this hybrid of Grape Pie and Thin Mint Cookies, resulting in a combination of flavors and effects that’s nothing short of exquisite.

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

