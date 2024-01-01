Grape Pie x Thin Mint GSC

—

3.5g

—

Notes of chocolate and mint pervade this euphoric, cerebral strain that provides a mental lift while gently relaxing the body. Effective at relieving headaches, pain, and stress, Lava Cake is both subtle and unforgettable, leading it to explode in popularity in recent years. Indica dominates this hybrid of Grape Pie and Thin Mint Cookies, resulting in a combination of flavors and effects that’s nothing short of exquisite.

—

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

