Lychee Clarity Full Spectrum Hash Drops 20 x 5mg
by Aeriz
HybridTHC —CBD —
Lychee is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pink Rozay with White Runtz. The effects of Lychee are uplifting. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it provides a balanced and enjoyable head high. The flavor and aroma will remind you of lychee, with notes of fruity sweet citrus and berries. Lychee flowers into soft nugs that are dark purple and green. This strain pairs well with daytime activities or a wake and bake session. Lychee was originally bred by Lemonnade.
