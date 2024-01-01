Lychee Clarity Full Spectrum Hash Drops 20 x 5mg

by Aeriz
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

20 x 5mg Full Spectrum Hash Drops

100mg THC Total

With 5mg of THC apiece from uplifting sativa-dominant strains, our Clarity Drops will likely provide an energetic boost, creative musings, and lots of laughter.

Vegan, Gluten-Free, Strain-Specific

About this strain

Lychee is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pink Rozay with White Runtz. The effects of Lychee are uplifting. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it provides a balanced and enjoyable head high. The flavor and aroma will remind you of lychee, with notes of fruity sweet citrus and berries. Lychee flowers into soft nugs that are dark purple and green. This strain pairs well with daytime activities or a wake and bake session. Lychee was originally bred by Lemonnade.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
