Alien Cookies x (Columbian Gold x Starfighter)

1g

Saturated in dazzling trichomes, this robust and visually appealing strain delivers a consistently heavy dose of THC without overpowering the senses. A euphoric buzz lifts both body and mind, creating a desirable high that can fit into any routine and satisfy even the most experienced enthusiasts. Earthy and piney scents mix with a classic diesel flavor in this versatile strain.

Our intricate process reveals a depth of flavor and effects that are true to the original plant. Slightly firmer than budder, dab the luxe “batter” texture for fully elated bliss.

