Alien Cookies x (Columbian Gold x Starfighter)

7g

Saturated in dazzling trichomes, this robust and visually appealing strain delivers a consistently heavy dose of THC without overpowering the senses. A euphoric buzz lifts both body and mind, creating a desirable high that can fit into any routine and satisfy even the most experienced enthusiasts. Earthy and piney scents mix with a classic diesel flavor in this versatile strain.

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

