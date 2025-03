Mango Juice x The Menthol

1g

This dense, vibrantly colored hybrid strain packs a sweet, citrusy flavor cut with an earthy finish that makes for a highly pleasurable smoke. With highly pleasurable effects to match, Mangorita has a fairly quick onset of high-spirited elation complimented by an inspired creative zeal.

THC “diamonds” float in a pool of lush terpene “sauce” in one of our most specialized extracts. Lean into experimentation and customization as you sail to your sweet spot.

