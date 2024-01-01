"Meatloaf x Mendo Breath

—

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

—

Pungent, sweet, and earthy, Meat Breath is the very definition of dank. A definitive indica strain, this brightly-toned bud can do wonders for pain and insomnia with its deep relaxing and spirit-lifting properties. Its effects can linger almost as long as its distinct diesel aroma- as such, Meat Breath is recommended for more experienced users.

—

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

