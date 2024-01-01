Meatloaf x Mendo Breath

1g

Pungent, sweet, and earthy, Meat Breath is the very definition of dank. A definitive indica strain, this brightly-toned bud can do wonders for pain and insomnia with its deep relaxing and spirit-lifting properties. Its effects can linger almost as long as its distinct diesel aroma- as such, Meat Breath is recommended for more experienced users.

We flash-freeze our flower at peak harvest to retain strain integrity – and then extract the magic. Our budder’s whipped, creamy consistency is any dabber’s dream.

