Meat Breath Live Resin Sugar Indica 1g

by Aeriz
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Meatloaf x Mendo Breath

1g

Pungent, sweet, and earthy, Meat Breath is the very definition of dank. A definitive indica strain, this brightly-toned bud can do wonders for pain and insomnia with its deep relaxing and spirit-lifting properties. Its effects can linger almost as long as its distinct diesel aroma- as such, Meat Breath is recommended for more experienced users.

Slightly sticky and gritty to the touch, its consistency mesmerizes as much as its amber hue. Every strain-specific attribute is preserved throughout extraction, resulting in full flavor and superior strength.

About this strain

Meat Breath is a very indica-dominant marijuana strain that crosses Meatloaf and the fabled Mendo Breath. Representing standard indicas today, it has deep purples, bright greens, orange hairs, and thick trichome coverage, making this flower striking in both color and contrast. And there is even more to this strain than just looks. This THC-dominant strain was designed to kick hard, so be mindful when dosing. For the experienced consumer, its effects will uplift your mood and bring a deep relaxation to your body, providing a gentle nudge to sleep. People report it useful for chronic issues surrounding pain and sleep. As the name suggests, Meat Breath has a reputation for being very pungent. It will smell earthy and sweet, but also give off a distinct diesel smell; to put it simply, it smells dank. Both the smell and the flavor tend to linger, so be sure to consider that when partaking.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aeriz
Aeriz
Shop products
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
Notice a problem?Report this item