Meatloaf x Mendo Breath

1g

Pungent, sweet, and earthy, Meat Breath is the very definition of dank. A definitive indica strain, this brightly-toned bud can do wonders for pain and insomnia with its deep relaxing and spirit-lifting properties. Its effects can linger almost as long as its distinct diesel aroma- as such, Meat Breath is recommended for more experienced users.

Our intricate process reveals a depth of flavor and effects that are true to the original plant. Slightly firmer than budder, dab the luxe “batter” texture for fully elated bliss.

