Meatloaf x Mendo Breath

.5g Cartridge

Pungent, sweet, and earthy, Meat Breath is the very definition of dank. A definitive indica strain, this brightly-toned bud can do wonders for pain and insomnia with its deep relaxing and spirit-lifting properties. Its effects can linger almost as long as its distinct diesel aroma- as such, Meat Breath is recommended for more experienced users.

A no-fuss way to send your senses soaring. Meticulously crafted from fresh-frozen flower without using solvents, our Live Rosin cartridge is a potent work of undiluted beauty.

