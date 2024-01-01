Meatloaf x Mendo Breath

—

3.5g

—

Pungent, sweet, and earthy, Meat Breath is the very definition of dank. A definitive indica strain, this brightly-toned bud can do wonders for pain and insomnia with its deep relaxing and spirit-lifting properties. Its effects can linger almost as long as its distinct diesel aroma- as such, Meat Breath is recommended for more experienced users.

—

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

