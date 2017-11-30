Aeriz
MK Ultra Full Spectrum Hash Oil 1g
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Our most versatile concentrate full spectrum hash oil (or FSHO) is most often consumed orally, but can also be dabbed, allowing you to enjoy this single product in a wide range of situations.
MK Ultra effects
Reported by real people like you
574 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
