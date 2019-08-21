About this product
MK Ultra Indica/Hybrid 2 x .5g Pre-rolls
by Aeriz
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
About this strain
MK Ultra, also known as "MKU" and "MK Ultra OG," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with G13. This strain produces euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. MK Ultra is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. This strain gets its name from the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers.
