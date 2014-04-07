About this product
MK Ultra effects
Reported by real people like you
593 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
