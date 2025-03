GMO x Crème de la Chem

Indica/Hybrid

1g Twist Tube Dispenser

A wild thicket of bright orange pistils knots over the purples and greens of these lively-looking buds. Light floral notes can be discovered upon inhaling this pleasant, everyday strain. Great for marathon sessions, MSG doesn’t overwhelm, but consistently delivers a buzzy, upbeat high.

Triple-distilled, fully activated, and strain-specific, FSHO is a highly versatile liquid extract that can be dabbed, vaped, or smoked.

