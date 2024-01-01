Mule Fuel Hybrid 2 x .5g Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
About this product

GMO x Mendo Montage

2 x .5g Pre-rolls

Our .5-gram cones are filled with only fresh-ground, strain-specific aeroponic flower. Get strains you know and love in packs of two and ease your way through the day.

About this strain

Mule Fuel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lurch and GMO Cookies. Mule Fuel is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mule Fuel effects include feeling sleepyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mule Fuel when dealing with symptoms associated with anxietydepression, and stress. Bred by Thug Pug Genetics, Mule Fuel features flavors like tobacco, chemical and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Mule Fuel typically ranges from $45-$60 per eighth-ounce. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mule Fuel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

