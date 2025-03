Tahoe Alien x Alien Kush F1

Indica/Hybrid

1g Twist Tube Dispenser

Tempting notes of clove and citrus ignite to form a rich smoke characterized by a distinctly peppery zest upon inhalation of this gratifying kush blend. Effects arrive quickly but retain subtlety, suffusing the body with a generous warmth. An invigoration of the appetite is also common, making Napalm OG an ideal pre-meal smoke.

Triple-distilled, fully activated, and strain-specific, FSHO is a highly versatile liquid extract that can be dabbed, vaped, or smoked.

