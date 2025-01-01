Tahoe Alien x Alien Kush F1

—

.5g Cartridge

—

Tempting notes of clove and citrus ignite to form a rich smoke characterized by a distinctly peppery zest upon inhalation of this gratifying kush blend. Effects arrive quickly but retain subtlety, suffusing the body with a generous warmth. An invigoration of the appetite is also common, making Napalm OG an ideal pre-meal smoke.

—

A no-fuss way to send your senses soaring. Meticulously crafted from fresh-frozen flower without using solvents, our Live Rosin cartridge is a potent work of undiluted beauty.

