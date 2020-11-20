About this strain
NF1 effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
