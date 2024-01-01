Nitro Cookies x The Platinum

1g

Frosted throughout with trichomes and flecked with purple, these small, dense buds belie the powerful effect of Nitrous. Intense relaxation with a nourishing mental buzz is typical when using this pungent, earthy strain. If you’re looking for the often soughtafter couch lock, Nitrous just may be the perfect choice.

Triple-distilled, fully activated, and strain-specific, FSHO is a highly versatile liquid extract that can be dabbed, vaped, smoked, or added to food and beverages for extra oomph.

