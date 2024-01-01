Nitro Cookies x The Platinum

—

1g

—

Frosted throughout with trichomes and flecked with purple, these small, dense buds belie the powerful effect of Nitrous. Intense relaxation with a nourishing mental buzz is typical when using this pungent, earthy strain. If you’re looking for the often soughtafter couch lock, Nitrous just may be the perfect choice.

—

We flash-freeze our flower at peak harvest to retain strain integrity – and then extract the magic. Our budder’s whipped, creamy consistency is any dabber’s dream.

read more