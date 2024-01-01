Nitrous Live Resin Budder Hybrid 1g

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 25%
About this product

Nitro Cookies x The Platinum

1g

Frosted throughout with trichomes and flecked with purple, these small, dense buds belie the powerful effect of Nitrous. Intense relaxation with a nourishing mental buzz is typical when using this pungent, earthy strain. If you’re looking for the often soughtafter couch lock, Nitrous just may be the perfect choice.

We flash-freeze our flower at peak harvest to retain strain integrity – and then extract the magic. Our budder’s whipped, creamy consistency is any dabber’s dream.

About this strain

Nitrous is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Nitro Cookies and The Platinum. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Nitrous is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Nitrous typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Nitrous’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nitrous, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

