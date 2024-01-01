Nitro Cookies x The Platinum

1g

Frosted throughout with trichomes and flecked with purple, these small, dense buds belie the powerful effect of Nitrous. Intense relaxation with a nourishing mental buzz is typical when using this pungent, earthy strain. If you’re looking for the often soughtafter couch lock, Nitrous just may be the perfect choice.

THC “diamonds” float in a pool of lush terpene “sauce” in one of our most specialized extracts. Lean into experimentation and customization as you sail to your sweet spot.

