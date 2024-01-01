Nitro Cookies x The Platinum

—

1g

—

Frosted throughout with trichomes and flecked with purple, these small, dense buds belie the powerful effect of Nitrous. Intense relaxation with a nourishing mental buzz is typical when using this pungent, earthy strain. If you’re looking for the often soughtafter couch lock, Nitrous just may be the perfect choice.

—

Slightly sticky and gritty to the touch, its consistency mesmerizes as much as its amber hue. Every strain-specific attribute is preserved throughout extraction, resulting in full flavor and superior strength.

read more