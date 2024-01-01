Nitro Cookies x The Platinum

—

3.5g

—

Frosted throughout with trichomes and flecked with purple, these small, dense buds belie the powerful effect of Nitrous. Intense relaxation with a nourishing mental buzz is typical when using this pungent, earthy strain. If you’re looking for the often soughtafter couch lock, Nitrous just may be the perfect choice.

—

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

read more