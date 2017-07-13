Northern Lights #5 Indica 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

"Unknown

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time.  The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989.  The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aeriz
Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
