Logo for the brand Aeriz

Aeriz

Orange Cookies Sauce Cartridge 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Orange Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
342 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
