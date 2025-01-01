About this product
Pink Certz Element Vape Cartridge Hybrid .5g
AerizCartridges
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Pink Certz effects are mostly energizing.
Pink Certz is a weed strain bred by Compound Genetics. It's a cross of The Menthol and Grape Gasoline. A Pink Certz from Sense SF won the Transbay Challenge cannabis contest in 2022 in San Francisco. Pink Certz smells like minty grapes and fuel. The strain has a hybrid effect.
