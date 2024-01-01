Pink Certz Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

"The Menthol x Grape Gasoline

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

Pink Certz is a weed strain bred by Compound Genetics. It's a cross of The Menthol and Grape Gasoline. A Pink Certz from Sense SF won the Transbay Challenge cannabis contest in 2022 in San Francisco. Pink Certz smells like minty grapes and fuel. The strain has a hybrid effect.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
