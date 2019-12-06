Aeriz
Pink Kush
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Pink Kush takes a notoriously long 10 to 11 weeks to flower...but it’s absolutely worth the wait. A member of the intense, sedating Kush family, Pink Kush is King Kush x King Kush. The Kush family is famed for its potent medicinal properties and the Indica-dominant Pink Kush is no exception. Patients looking for muscle pain or cancer-related relief will find solace in Pink Kush’s heavy body effect.
Pink Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
514 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
