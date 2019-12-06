About this product
Pink Kush effects
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
