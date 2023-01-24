Pink Kush, a close relative of the vaunted OG Kush, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. Pink hairs overflowing through green buds are covered by a sugary coat of trichomes, giving this unique strain its lustrous appearance. Along with its sweet flavor comes notorious potency, medicinally powerful for eliminating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Effective even in small doses, Pink Kush is a staple strain that belongs in every enthusiast‚Äôs rotation.
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.