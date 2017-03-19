About this product

Freshly squeezed lemonade on a sticky summer day? Not quite but our Pink Lemonade comes mighty close. Savor the taste and aroma of citrus with this Sativa-dominant hybrid. Part Lemon Kush and part Pink 2.0, our strain is noted for its vibrant look - a variety of bright greens with touches of rich purple. Patients can expect an energy boost and increased focus, along with a general sense of contentment.