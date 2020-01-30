About this product
With Diamonds and Sauce, THC-a crystals to start separating out from the terpenes. The result is fully formed crystals of THC-a floating in a small pool of terpenes. In addition to a strong visual appeal, the method of separation also allows for preserving the most flavor. When done in a live resin fashion, the flavor is potent and delectable.
Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Aeriz
aerīz is a national medical cannabis brand that provides patients with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic medical cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.