Lemon G x Pink 2.0

—

.5g Cartridge

—

This sativa-dominant hybrid is exactly as sweet and comforting as its name suggests. One of our most popular all-day strains, Pink Lemonade has uplifting, clarifying qualities that will raise your spirits with every exhale. From the first moment you take in its strong, citrusy aroma, Pink Lemonade will bring energy and focus to whatever your day brings you.

—

A no-fuss way to send your senses soaring. Meticulously crafted from fresh-frozen flower without using solvents, our Live Rosin cartridge is a potent work of undiluted beauty.

read more