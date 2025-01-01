About this product
20 x 5mg Full Spectrum Hash Drops
—
100mg THC / 100mg CBN Total
—
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Strain-Specific
—
Crafted with FSHO, every Drop contains the benefits of original cannabinoids and terpenes. With balanced amounts of THC and CBN, Bliss Drops can help calm a myriad of qualms.
—
We couldn't find this item at any stores nearby.
About this brand
Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
