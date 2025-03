Runtz x Afghani x OG Kush

—

.5g Cartridge

—

A dazzling blend of thick orange pistils set in a green-and-purple weave immediately catches the eye when first encountering this indica-leaning strain. Enjoy a smooth, easy smoke graced by sweet notes of lavender and pine that provides classic indica-associated effects without too much heaviness or mental fog.

—

Experience the awe of our signature Full Spectrum Hash Oil in our equally extraordinary vape cartridge. Enjoy a rush of robust flavor and true-to-strain effects with discretion and ease.

