"Runtz x Afghani x OG Kush

1g

A dazzling blend of thick orange pistils set in a green-and-purple weave immediately catches the eye when first encountering this indica-leaning strain. Enjoy a smooth, easy smoke graced by sweet notes of lavender and pine that provides classic indica-associated effects without too much heaviness or mental fog.

Our intricate process reveals a depth of flavor and effects that are true to the original plant. Slightly firmer than budder, dab the luxe “batter” texture for fully elated bliss."

