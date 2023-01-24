This mouthwatering hybrid sports a rich tapestry of orange, purple, and green woven beneath a dense sugary frost. The aroma is unbelievably fruity, reminiscent of tearing open a bag of candy. Velvet-smooth smoke ushers in deeply satisfying effects almost as soon as you exhale. Few strains reach the levels of euphoria that Berriez provides, and fewer still look this good doing it.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.