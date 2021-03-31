About this product
About this strain
Puta Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
90% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
