About this product
Rotten Cherries Indica/Hybrid 2 x .5g Pre-rolls
About this product
About this strain
Rotten Cherries is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Cherry Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Rotten Cherries is a rare and exclusive strain from various cannabis companies, such as aeriz, Makru Farms, Bonsai Cultivation, and Veritas. Rotten Cherries is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Rotten Cherries effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Rotten Cherries when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, insomnia, low appetite, and soreness. Bred by Relentless Genetics, Rotten Cherries features flavors like sour, gas, and cherry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Rotten Cherries typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Rotten Cherries is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rotten Cherries, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.