GMO x Cherry Cookies

2 x .5g Pre-rolls

Enthusiasts searching for next-level relaxing effects need look no further than Rotten Cherries. A pungent, sour flavor with notes of gas and cherry introduces this formidable strain that produces a satisfying, all-encompassing high. Best saved for nights and weekends, Rotten Cherries yields a serenity that few other strains can rival.

Our .5-gram cones are filled with only fresh-ground, strain-specific aeroponic flower. Get strains you know and love in packs of two and ease your way through the day.

