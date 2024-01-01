GMO x Cherry Cookies

.5g Cartridge

Enthusiasts searching for next-level relaxing effects need look no further than Rotten Cherries. A pungent, sour flavor with notes of gas and cherry introduces this formidable strain that produces a satisfying, all-encompassing high. Best saved for nights and weekends, Rotten Cherries yields a serenity that few other strains can rival.

A no-fuss way to send your senses soaring. Meticulously crafted from fresh-frozen flower without using solvents, our Live Rosin cartridge is a potent work of undiluted beauty.

