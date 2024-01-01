GMO x Cherry Cookies

3.5g

Enthusiasts searching for next-level relaxing effects need look no further than Rotten Cherries. A pungent, sour flavor with notes of gas and cherry introduces this formidable strain that produces a satisfying, all-encompassing high. Best saved for nights and weekends, Rotten Cherries yields a serenity that few other strains can rival.

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

