Rotten Cherries Premier Flower Indica/Hybrid 3.5g

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

GMO x Cherry Cookies

3.5g

Enthusiasts searching for next-level relaxing effects need look no further than Rotten Cherries. A pungent, sour flavor with notes of gas and cherry introduces this formidable strain that produces a satisfying, all-encompassing high. Best saved for nights and weekends, Rotten Cherries yields a serenity that few other strains can rival.

Our aeroponic flower is characterized by its cannabinoids and terpenes, rather than residual nutrients. We carefully curate an expansive rotation of strains that embody cannabis at its fullest and finest.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Rotten Cherries effects are mostly calming.

    Rotten Cherries potency is higher THC than average.

Rotten Cherries is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Cherry Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Rotten Cherries is a rare and exclusive strain from various cannabis companies, such as aeriz, Makru Farms, Bonsai Cultivation, and Veritas. Rotten Cherries is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Rotten Cherries effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Rotten Cherries when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, insomnia, low appetite, and soreness. Bred by Relentless Genetics, Rotten Cherries features flavors like sour, gas, and cherry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Rotten Cherries typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Rotten Cherries is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rotten Cherries, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Aeriz
Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000012DCJT00224887
