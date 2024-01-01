RS11 Indica/Hybrid 2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

by Aeriz
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

"Pink Guava x OZK

2 x .5g FSHO Infused Pre-rolls

For a harder hitting inhale, our infused pre-rolls offer an abundance of amplified effects. We add strain-specific FSHO to freshly ground flower, deepening every drag."

About this strain

RS11, also known as "RS-11" and "Rainbow Sherbert #11," is a hybrid weed strain that Deo Farms made by crossing the OZ Kush project Pink Guava with a Sunset Sherbert. RS-11 was bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA, the maker of Zoap. RS-11 was selected by Wizard Trees of LA, along with RS-54.

In 2023, many cultivators grow RS-11 across the US. RS-11 is a potent hybrid. Consumers who have smoked this strain report feeling calm, and sedated, but still mentally alert. The flavor profile is extra fruity with hints of sour citrus. RS11 flower provides a smooth smoke and a lingering sweet and spicy aroma. Medical marijuana patients say they smoke this strain when experiencing mild pain.

About this brand

Aeriz
aerīz is a national aeroponic cannabis brand that provides patients and enthusiasts with the purest tasting, burning, and feeling aeroponically cultivated cannabis. We’re proud to be the only aeroponic cannabis brand in both Arizona and Illinois. Experience the purity of cannabis with aerīz.

